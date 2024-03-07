Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 786 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in ASML by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 2.6% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 8.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.60.

ASML Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $32.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,036.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $848.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $718.71. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,036.87.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.