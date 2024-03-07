Jag Capital Management LLC Takes $239,000 Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APG. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in APi Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in APi Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in APi Group by 185.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in APi Group by 41.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in APi Group by 386.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APG traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $38.92. 184,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,180. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.12.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. APi Group had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,455,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,378,674.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,455,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,378,674.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on APi Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

