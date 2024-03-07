Jag Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,966. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.39 and a 200-day moving average of $60.02. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $80.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.86.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.70.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

