Jay Remley Sells 13,748 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CRO Jay Remley sold 13,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $27,770.96. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,065,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,227.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Matterport Stock Performance
NASDAQ MTTR opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38. Matterport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $3.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. 30.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on Matterport
About Matterport
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Matterport
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 2 Hot Retail Stocks to Watch: One Trends Higher, the Other Lower
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Campbell Soup Company: The Bottom is in for this High-Yield Stock
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Is It Time To Sell These 5 Overvalued Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.