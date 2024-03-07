Jay Remley Sells 13,748 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CRO Jay Remley sold 13,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $27,770.96. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,065,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,227.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Matterport Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTTR opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38. Matterport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $3.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. 30.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTTR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Matterport in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

