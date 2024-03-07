Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $8.50 Million Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,732 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of GXO Logistics worth $8,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 39.6% during the third quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 79,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,599 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 49.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 490,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,765,000 after acquiring an additional 162,422 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Mendel Money Management lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 31.4% in the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 14,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GXO shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:GXO opened at $49.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $43.57 and a one year high of $67.57. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.63.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $612,086.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Articles

