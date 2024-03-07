Kevin Michael Mullins Sells 115,136 Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 115,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $923,390.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,575,480 shares in the company, valued at $36,695,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LFST opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $9.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LFST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stockbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 1st quarter worth $53,529,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LifeStance Health Group by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,202,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,711,000 after buying an additional 2,749,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LifeStance Health Group by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,093,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,760,000 after buying an additional 1,879,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in LifeStance Health Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,178,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,587,000 after buying an additional 1,758,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

