Kevin Michael Mullins Sells 115,136 Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Stock

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2024

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFSTGet Free Report) insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 115,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $923,390.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,575,480 shares in the company, valued at $36,695,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LFST opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $9.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LFST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stockbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 1st quarter worth $53,529,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LifeStance Health Group by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,202,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,711,000 after buying an additional 2,749,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LifeStance Health Group by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,093,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,760,000 after buying an additional 1,879,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in LifeStance Health Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,178,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,587,000 after buying an additional 1,758,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

