Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,627,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 262,300 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.07% of Kinder Morgan worth $26,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 122,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $18.30.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

