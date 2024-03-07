Konecranes Plc (KNCRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2932 per share on Thursday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Konecranes’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Konecranes Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KNCRY opened at $10.37 on Thursday. Konecranes has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66.
Konecranes Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Konecranes
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Campbell Soup Company: The Bottom is in for this High-Yield Stock
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Is It Time To Sell These 5 Overvalued Stocks?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Okta Raises EPS Forecasts Despite High Profile Security Breaches
Receive News & Ratings for Konecranes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konecranes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.