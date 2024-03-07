LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Shares Down 4.7%

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 80,637 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 208,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on LanzaTech Global in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
LanzaTech Global Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LanzaTech Global
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNZA. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the third quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $780,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in LanzaTech Global in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in LanzaTech Global by 119.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. 20.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About LanzaTech Global
LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.
