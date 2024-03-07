Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $5.74 Million Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 746.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 87,560 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INCY. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Incyte by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 1,458.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Stock Performance

Incyte stock opened at $59.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $76.04. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Insider Activity at Incyte

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

