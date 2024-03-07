Legal & General Group Plc Trims Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 689,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,512 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.68% of Ameriprise Financial worth $227,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 11.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,642 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,574 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

AMP opened at $415.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.09 and a 12 month high of $417.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $391.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.60. The stock has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

