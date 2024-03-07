LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) vs. Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Financial Analysis

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Free Report) and LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biostage and LENSAR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biostage N/A N/A -$6.07 million ($0.58) -7.67 LENSAR $42.16 million 1.20 -$19.91 million ($1.79) -2.47

Biostage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LENSAR. Biostage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LENSAR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A LENSAR 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Biostage and LENSAR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

LENSAR has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.48%. Given LENSAR’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LENSAR is more favorable than Biostage.

Risk and Volatility

Biostage has a beta of -1.02, meaning that its stock price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LENSAR has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Biostage and LENSAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biostage N/A N/A -174.43% LENSAR -34.11% -40.53% -21.83%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.3% of LENSAR shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Biostage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of LENSAR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LENSAR beats Biostage on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, offers products to cure patients of cancers, injuries, and birth defects of the gastro-intestinal tract and the airways. The company's pipeline includes organ-regeneration technology for the repair or replacement of diseased or damaged organs, as well as product candidates to treat cancer, injury, and birth defects of the bronchus. Its lead product candidate is Biostage Esophageal Implant for the treatment of severe esophageal disease. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision. The company also offers Adaptive Cataract Treatment System, a platform design to femtosecond laser technology features that enhanced laser capabilities into a single small unit that allows surgeons to perform a femtosecond laser assisted cataract procedure in a single operating room. LENSAR, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

