Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.49

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.49 and last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 171463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LEVI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 76.19%.

In other news, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 9,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $170,410.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $662,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 9,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $170,410.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,815 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,278 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,636 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,037 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

