Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,671 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $992,000. Moreno Evelyn V lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 27,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,077,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,868,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,063,000 after acquiring an additional 119,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD opened at $273.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.13. The stock has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $277.43.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.69.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

