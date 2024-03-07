Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) CFO Matthew J. White Sells 51,231 Shares of Stock

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,271,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE LIN opened at $464.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. Linde plc has a one year low of $324.11 and a one year high of $465.11. The firm has a market cap of $223.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $434.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,270,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,182,215,000 after buying an additional 210,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,434,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,122,411,000 after buying an additional 147,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,118,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,666,886,000 after buying an additional 134,593 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,919,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,182,870,000 after buying an additional 354,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,856,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,518,320,000 after buying an additional 91,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

