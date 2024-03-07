Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Senior Officer Sells C$1,014,322.76 in Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 6,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.84, for a total transaction of C$1,014,322.76.

TSE L traded up C$2.05 on Thursday, hitting C$146.55. The stock had a trading volume of 113,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,687. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 52-week low of C$110.52 and a 52-week high of C$148.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$135.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$124.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.446 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.30%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on L. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$149.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$133.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$137.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$153.29.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

