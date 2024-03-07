Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Director Sells $71,344.02 in Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $71,344.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE L opened at $75.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.94. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $75.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

