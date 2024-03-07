Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) rose 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 2,243,314 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 14,248,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.81.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LUMN

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 70.74%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lumen Technologies

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director T Michael Glenn bought 50,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 272,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,867.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lumen Technologies news, Director T Michael Glenn bought 50,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 272,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,867.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Fowler bought 33,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 216,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,783.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 113,500 shares of company stock worth $174,780 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lumen Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $5,461,500,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 327.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 359.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.