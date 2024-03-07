LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) CAO Sells $711,729.48 in Stock

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of LYB opened at $99.94 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $102.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.92.
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
