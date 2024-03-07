Man Group (LON:EMG) Rating Increased to Buy at Numis Securities

Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Numis Securities to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a GBX 315 ($4.00) price objective on the investment management company’s stock. Numis Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.15% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EMG. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Man Group to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 323 ($4.10) to GBX 318 ($4.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 297.67 ($3.78).
Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.
