Martin Levesque Acquires 20,000 Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Stock

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Martin Levesque purchased 20,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,400.00.

TSE:RSI opened at C$5.19 on Thursday. Rogers Sugar Inc. has a 12-month low of C$4.96 and a 12-month high of C$6.41. The firm has a market cap of C$545.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.45.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of C$288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$263.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.4701087 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RSI shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. TD Securities upgraded Rogers Sugar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins set a C$6.25 target price on Rogers Sugar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Rogers Sugar and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Sugar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.15.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

