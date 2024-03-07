Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Senior Officer Purchases C$19,826.23 in Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ganesh Koduvayur Venkatasubramanian Kesavan Iyer acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,826.23.

Shares of MRE stock traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$11.66. 112,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,312. The company has a market capitalization of C$924.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.29. Martinrea International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$11.10 and a 12-month high of C$15.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is 8.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Paradigm Capital lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$24.00 to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$21.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities lowered shares of Martinrea International from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$18.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.21.

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

