Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Senior Officer Purchases C$19,826.23 in Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ganesh Koduvayur Venkatasubramanian Kesavan Iyer acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,826.23.
Martinrea International Price Performance
Shares of MRE stock traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$11.66. 112,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,312. The company has a market capitalization of C$924.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.29. Martinrea International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$11.10 and a 12-month high of C$15.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.83.
Martinrea International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is 8.26%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on MRE
About Martinrea International
Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Martinrea International
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Using Options for 1-for-2 Risk/Reward Ratio on UiPath Earnings
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Membership Clubs Lose Momentum: 3 Stocks to Buy on a Dip
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 2 Hot Retail Stocks to Watch: One Trends Higher, the Other Lower
Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.