Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Hits New 12-Month High at $83.42

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $83.42 and last traded at $82.62, with a volume of 2917598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Roth Mkm started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.52.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

The company has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a PE ratio of -127.11, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 809,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,747,933. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 809,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,747,933. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,807.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,506,090 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 16,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

