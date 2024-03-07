Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $131.08

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $131.08 and last traded at $130.79, with a volume of 59959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens lowered shares of Masonite International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.89.

Masonite International Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.91 and its 200-day moving average is $95.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.64.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $660.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.87 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $34,075.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,834.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Masonite International news, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $51,503.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,985.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $34,075.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,834.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,641 shares of company stock worth $213,329. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,366,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,327,000 after purchasing an additional 120,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Masonite International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,560,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,857,000 after acquiring an additional 64,806 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Masonite International by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,222,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,191,000 after acquiring an additional 127,318 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Masonite International by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 865,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,303,000 after acquiring an additional 253,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Masonite International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,038,000 after acquiring an additional 18,335 shares in the last quarter.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Featured Stories

