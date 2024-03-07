Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) PT Raised to $76.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MTDR. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.89.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Matador Resources

Matador Resources Price Performance

NYSE:MTDR opened at $63.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. Matador Resources has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $67.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 3.33.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $836.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Matador Resources by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Matador Resources by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.