Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd (ASX:MCE) Insider Alison Terry Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd (ASX:MCE – Get Free Report) insider Alison Terry bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$34,800.00 ($22,597.40).
Matrix Composites & Engineering Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.57.
Matrix Composites & Engineering Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Matrix Composites & Engineering
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Using Options for 1-for-2 Risk/Reward Ratio on UiPath Earnings
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Membership Clubs Lose Momentum: 3 Stocks to Buy on a Dip
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 2 Hot Retail Stocks to Watch: One Trends Higher, the Other Lower
Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Composites & Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Composites & Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.