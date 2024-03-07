Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CTO Japjit Tulsi Sells 16,670 Shares

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 16,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $33,673.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 390,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matterport Price Performance

NASDAQ MTTR opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38. Matterport, Inc. has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $3.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Matterport by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Matterport by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Matterport by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Matterport by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Matterport by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTTR. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

