McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Holdings Lowered by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY decreased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 50.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $523.49. The stock had a trading volume of 244,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,670. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $537.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $496.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.32. The company has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.21.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

