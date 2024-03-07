MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.81

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $21.98, with a volume of 94663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAX. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded MediaAlpha from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 41.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 548.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in MediaAlpha by 28.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

