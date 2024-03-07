Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 4,302 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,307 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $28,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $110,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $1,291,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $110,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,260 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,288. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $5.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.21. 2,798,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,153,116. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $173.49.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

