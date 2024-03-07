Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,279,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,815 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.18% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $20,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 33,508 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 542,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after buying an additional 40,644 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,386,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,417,000 after buying an additional 17,059 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $237,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,095.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $237,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,095.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,892,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,861 shares of company stock worth $750,071. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.86. 1,013,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,479,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.84. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Featured Articles

