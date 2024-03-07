Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 18,682 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,682 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $19,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.89. 1,023,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,637,892. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

