Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 638 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,415 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $32,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,365,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,514,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,563,980,000 after acquiring an additional 928,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,109,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,456,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,718,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,982,630,000 after acquiring an additional 635,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $112.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,584,662. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $82.04 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $310.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

