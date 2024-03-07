Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.4% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 386,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,829,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3,477.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,529,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,479,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,175,000 after buying an additional 310,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.45. 3,273,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,576,173. The stock has a market cap of $315.19 billion, a PE ratio of 884.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $130.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.11 and a 200-day moving average of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,200.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.44.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

