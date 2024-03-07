MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Barclays

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MeridianLink in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MeridianLink from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MLNK

MeridianLink Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MLNK opened at $18.09 on Thursday. MeridianLink has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 0.92.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.23). MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MeridianLink will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 4,388 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $99,783.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 408,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,057.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MeridianLink news, Director Timothy Nguyen sold 1,657,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $30,311,029.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,014,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,555,680.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $99,783.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,057.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MeridianLink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLNK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MeridianLink by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,170,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after buying an additional 398,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MeridianLink by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,752,000 after purchasing an additional 373,637 shares in the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC increased its position in MeridianLink by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,896,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,416,000 after purchasing an additional 298,686 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in MeridianLink by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,413,000 after purchasing an additional 161,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in MeridianLink by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 160,991 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MeridianLink

(Get Free Report)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.