Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.25.
Read Our Latest Analysis on MESO
Mesoblast Stock Up 2.0 %
Institutional Trading of Mesoblast
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 32,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter valued at $757,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 9.3% during the third quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Mesoblast Company Profile
Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mesoblast
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- How to Use Options Collars to Hedge Your Stock Gains
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.