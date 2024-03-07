Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Mesoblast Stock Up 2.0 %

Institutional Trading of Mesoblast

Mesoblast stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 3.44. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 32,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter valued at $757,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 9.3% during the third quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

