Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) Now Covered by Chardan Capital

Analysts at Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 75.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

NASDAQ MGX opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Metagenomi has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $12.74.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,739,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,087,625. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Metagenomi, Inc, a gene editing biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

