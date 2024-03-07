Methode Electronics’ (MEI) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Sidoti

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Sidoti in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Sidoti’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of MEI stock traded down $6.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.08. 667,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.25 million, a P/E ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 0.91. Methode Electronics has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $48.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.29.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.94 million. Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methode Electronics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 52.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,660,000 after buying an additional 46,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Articles

