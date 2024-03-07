MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 173.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $80.63 on Thursday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.94 and a 1 year high of $83.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.93.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $164.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.55 million. Analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

