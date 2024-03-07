Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.31.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$15.75 to C$19.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.25 to C$20.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$18.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th.
Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.
