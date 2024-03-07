Mizuho Lowers Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $112.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Mizuho from $115.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALB. Citigroup lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen lowered Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.05.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Albemarle

Albemarle Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of ALB stock opened at $119.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.55 and a 200 day moving average of $142.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.62. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $106.69 and a twelve month high of $257.05.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.