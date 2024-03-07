Mizuho Lowers VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target to $31.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.69.

VICI opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.96. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.90. VICI Properties has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 286.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 20,869 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,146,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,271,000 after buying an additional 183,369 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 755,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,979,000 after acquiring an additional 277,143 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 203,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 28,626 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

