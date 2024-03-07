MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Down 6.1%

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $409.65 and last traded at $412.32. Approximately 447,419 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,249,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $439.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.86.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MongoDB

MongoDB Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.11 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.27.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.77, for a total value of $13,390,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $80,409,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total transaction of $4,698,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,351,592.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.77, for a total transaction of $13,390,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $80,409,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,607 shares of company stock worth $23,116,062 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 5.3% during the second quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 9.7% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $902,000. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 83.3% in the third quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 160.7% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.