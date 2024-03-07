Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Announces $0.10 — Dividend

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Trading Up 0.1 %

MSDL stock opened at $19.89 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $20.82.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $100.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.34 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSDL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

