National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NWLI stock opened at $484.50 on Friday. National Western Life Group has a 12-month low of $225.02 and a 12-month high of $488.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $483.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.74.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $207.87 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWLI. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 184,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

