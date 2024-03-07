National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
National Western Life Group Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NWLI stock opened at $484.50 on Friday. National Western Life Group has a 12-month low of $225.02 and a 12-month high of $488.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $483.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.74.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $207.87 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Western Life Group
National Western Life Group Company Profile
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.
