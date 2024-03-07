Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,516 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Navient by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Navient by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Navient by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 9.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient stock opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.26. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 13.64, a quick ratio of 13.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $193.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.76 million. Navient had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 4.72%. Equities analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NAVI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen downgraded Navient from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Navient in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

In related news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $2,855,510.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 385,577 shares in the company, valued at $6,631,924.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $2,855,510.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 490,778 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

