NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading Up 39.3% Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 23.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $5.73 billion and approximately $1.79 billion worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $5.49 or 0.00008221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 39.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00063803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00021644 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00020696 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008386 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000132 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,178,266,083 coins and its circulating supply is 1,043,761,976 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

