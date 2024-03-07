NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) PT Lowered to $16.00

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.34% from the stock’s previous close.

NewtekOne Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NewtekOne stock opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91. NewtekOne has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $287.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Get NewtekOne alerts:

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). NewtekOne had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NewtekOne will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of NewtekOne

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $40,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,140,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,336,766. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $28,785 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWT. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NewtekOne in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewtekOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 1,166.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.