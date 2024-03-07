NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Boosted by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 869.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,627 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Cito Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.7% during the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 676,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,323 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 140,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,045,000 after buying an additional 26,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,564,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE opened at $55.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.34.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

