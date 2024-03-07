Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 106.77% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Wednesday.
View Our Latest Report on Nexxen International
Nexxen International Trading Down 0.6 %
Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). Nexxen International had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nexxen International will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nexxen International Company Profile
Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nexxen International
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Using Options for 1-for-2 Risk/Reward Ratio on UiPath Earnings
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Membership Clubs Lose Momentum: 3 Stocks to Buy on a Dip
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 2 Hot Retail Stocks to Watch: One Trends Higher, the Other Lower
Receive News & Ratings for Nexxen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexxen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.