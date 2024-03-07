Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 106.77% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ NEXN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.32. 87,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,066. Nexxen International has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $378.20 million, a P/E ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). Nexxen International had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nexxen International will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexxen International Company Profile

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

